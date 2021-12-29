HANNIBAL — Following a 2021 winter precipitation-clearing season that was plagued by manpower shortages and equipment failures, the city of Hannibal has adopted new strategies that will be implemented in the winter months ahead.
“We have tried to come up with a little better system and utilize our resources better,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
One of the plans that has been adopted will bring more help out to deal with freezing rain, sleet and/or snow.
“We have our small street department. We are going to supplement them with parks and rec personnel as needed,” said Dorian, during the December meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
Citing the city’s abundance of “hills and tight roads” parks and rec personnel will be used to plow during daylight hours only.
“Our goal is to have two shifts that can run 12 hours each,” Dorian said. “Our insurance says we should have a 12-hour shift and then a whole other 12-hour shift can come on. That has not been the case in the last couple of years where we had (street clearing) gaps.”
Parks and rec personnel not being utilized to clear streets will be used to clean the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center’s parking lot, the municipal parking lots located in the downtown area, the Hannibal Aquatic Center’s parking lot and at Hannibal Regional Airport.
“If it snows 12 inches the parks department guys are not out building things in the parks, so it (city’s new winter weather plan) utilizes them during the daytime which is a smart thing to do,” Dorian said.
In terms of equipment efficiency a plan has been adopted that will make the city’s vehicle pool deeper in the future.
“What our plans are is to have all future street and parks department 1 ton trucks to be equipped with snow plows and spreader bodies,” Dorian said. “The street department will pay for their trucks and attachments. The parks department will pay for the trucks and the street department will purchase the spreader bodies and snow plows. This will allow us to have a larger fleet which is needed during times when we have equipment failure. It will take 5 to 7 years for all the parks’ trucks to eventually be outfitted with full snow plow accessories.”
