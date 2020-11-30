Hannibal History Museum hosting festive 'Merry Potter' fundraiser

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal History Museum has been “transformed” into a world of wizardry and Christmas joy for the Merry Potter Celebration fundraiser from Dec. 5 through Dec. 20.
Lori Rogers and her daughter, Blaine Kemp, put on the “School of Wizardry and Enchantment” in Springfield, Ill., and they have participated in other events as vendors. Hannibal’s Big River Steampunk Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, and the fairgrounds in Springfield are closed as well. Rogers thought it would be a good idea to bring the concept to the Hannibal History Museum with a magical experience while providing financial support.
Families are invited to visit, with admission costing $5 per person. TKO Cupcakes has made 500 chocolate frogs in special golden boxes and two cakes to raffle. Butterbeer and popcorn will be available for $1 each.
The fan event is not affiliated with J.K. Rowling or Warner Brothers, but Rogers said the museum has been “transformed.”
Rogers originally planned on having a one-night only event during the Living Windows celebration on Saturday, Dec. 12, but her Facebook post quickly resulted in hundreds of replies from residents nearby and in locations like Chicago, Indiana and Iowa. The celebration is now scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Dec. 20.
Safety will be a top priority, and Rogers said one family will tour at a time. They will get sorted, then have the opportunity to make a unique wand and visit the sweet shop. They also may view magical creatures like a dragon and a white owl and stroll through the forbidden forest.
“I’m really excited. The museum does not look like a museum right now. It’s pretty amazing in there,” Rogers said, noting how an event like this can lift visitors’ spirits. “This year, people need something magical. Everybody’s kind of down in the dumps, and I think this is something that will be nice for people to come out and experience.”
More information about the event is available by calling the Hannibal History Museum at 573-248-1819 or visiting their Facebook page.