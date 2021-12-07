STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School is proud to announce the new 2021-2022 inductees to the National Honor Society.
Hannibal High School’s 829th Chapter of the National Honor Society will hold its annual induction ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in the High School Auditorium. The 52 students were selected based on four criteria: Character, leadership, scholarship and service. They must also maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
The new inductees are: Sophie Albright, Dawson Behl, Madalin Board, Olivia Brown, Brynn Burton, Ryleigh Butler, Zack Capp, Chris Cernea, Anica Chavez, Emma Christie, Cassie Dissel, Elaina Dyke, Emma Fountain, Dalton Frieburg, Lilly Gander, Kaiser Greenwell, Michael Hark, Nora Hark, Garrett Heaton, Eli Hess, Brendan Hess, Jacob Hickman, Grace Hiles, Ben Holcomb, Ashlynn Howlett, Eric Hudson, Katie Locke, Alondra Martin, Gracie Martin, Rylee McAfee, Lydia McCammon, Emily McKim, Jade Miller, Kira Parker, Zoe Pendzinski, Alana Pfeifer, Rylee Rainey, Olivia Rawlings, Libby Roisum, Stephen Sankpill, Avion Scott, Marie Sheffer, Chloe Simms, Trinity Sutton, Parker Terrill, Jacquelyne Waelder, Macy Walden, Harlie Waters, Ashton Watts, Karson Westhoff, Kolin Westhoff, Aliviah Williams and Kaiden Zaborowski.
The 2021-2022 officers of National Honor Society are President Brooklyn Haye, Vice-President Cailee Combs, Treasurer Kendel Locke, and Secretary Brent Allen. The faculty adviser is Whitney Noland.
