HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School staff and faculty members recognized a student from each grade for the October Student of the Month Award.
Hannibal High School honors October Students of the Month
Avril Collier is the daughter of Jayne and Chad Collier. She competes in HHS softball, track and field and competitive softball. Avril has been named to the A Honor Roll and received the 8th grade March Student of the Month award. Her motivation for success in school is "to prepare me for higher education and success in my future career(s)". Interesting facts about Avril are that she loves youth group, plays piano and likes all kinds of sports. She enjoys golf, sudoku, softball, piano and swimming. Avril's future goals are to "go to college, have a happy family, continue my faith as a Christian and be successful in my career choice".
Harper Karr is the daughter of Lance and Meghan Karr. She is a member of HOSA, Key Club and Student Council. Harper was named an attendant for Fall Homecoming 2022. She shared her motivation for success in school: "My future motivates me to keep up on all my schoolwork and knowing that it all pays off." An interesting fact about Harper is that she is a twin. She enjoys baking, playing with her dogs and spending time with her family. Her future goals are to "go to college and pursue a career where I can help people on a daily basis".
Courtney Locke is the daughter of David and Sara Locke. She is a member of Key Club and Pre-Med Club. Courtney competes in HHS volleyball and HTH volleyball. She said her motivation for success in school is that she is "scared of my parents". An interesting fact about Courtney is that she is a vegetarian. She enjoys reading. For her future goal, Courtney said, "I want to be a pilot".
Victor Taganeca is the son of Victoria and Michael Taganeca. He is a member of the musical. He competes in football, tennis and River City Revue. Victor's motivation for success in school is "to make my parents happy and set myself up for a successful life". Interesting facts about Victor are that he sings and plays guitar. He enjoys working on cars. Victor's goal for the future is to "make it big in the automotive world".
