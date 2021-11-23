HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School have selected recipients of the November Student of the Month Award.
Ninth grade
Atticus Brandt Sternke is the son of Amy and Devron Sternke. He competes in the Hannibal High School swim team and the Hannibal Hurricanes swim team. Atticus lettered in swim. His motivation for success in school is described in a quote from Marva Collins, “Success doesn’t go to you. You’ve got to go to it.” An interesting fact about Atticus is he swam at Nationals. He enjoys hunting and snow skiing. His future goal is to pursue Automotive Engineering as a career.
Tenth grade
Tristen Essig is the son of Leslie and Danny Essig. He is a member of Student Council, Key Club, Pre-Med Club, Skills USA and served as a Tom Sawyer Ambassador. Tristen competes in wrestling, football and golf. He has maintained a 4.0 GPA and was awarded fifth place in state wrestling competition his freshman year. Tristen’s motivation for success in school is “hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” An interesting fact about Tristen is he broke two middle school records for pushups. He enjoys hunting, fishing and weightlifting. Tristen’s future goals are to “win a state championship in high school wrestling and to become an orthopedic surgeon.”
Eleventh grade
Gabriel Aaron Foster is the son of Melissa and Aaron Foster. He has been a member of the Hannibal Hurricanes swim team since 2012. Gabriel competes in River City Revue, varsity swim, varsity tennis and participates in the school musicals. He has been awarded HCTC Student of the Month for April 2021, competed in the Missouri State High School Swim Meet on Nov. 11 and has been a member of District Choir since Sept. 10. Gabriel’s motivation for success in school is “so then I can make it to college and be the first in my family to finish college.” An interesting fact about Gabriel is he has an excellent memory. He enjoys swimming, tennis, acting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. For his future goal, Gabriel said, “I would like to study to get my bachelor’s degree in History and minor in music and then teach High School History.”
Twelfth grade
Courtland Watson is the son of Chris and Leigh Ann Watson. He is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and DECA. Courtland has been named to the Honor Roll and received Academic All-State Football honors twice. His motivation for success in school is “to always do my very best.” Courtland enjoys sports, hunting, boating and spending time with family and friends. His future goal is “to go to college and study Finance.”
