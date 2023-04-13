HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School have announced four students who received the Student of the Month award for March.
Ninth grade
Dayanara Elise Gonzalez is the daughter of Alex and Marty Gonzalez. She is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Holy Family Youth Group and Book Club. Dayanara competes in track and softball. She has received the Christian Citizen Award from Holy Family School. When asked about her motivation for success in school, Dayanara said, "I want to make my family and friends proud". An interesting fact about Dayanara is that she was non-verbal when she started school, and now most people don't know she was ever delayed. She enjoys softball, track, Cardinals baseball, reading and singing. Dayanara's goal for the future is a career in child care.
Tenth grade
Mariah Mayfield is the daughter of Marsha and Ed Mayfield. She is a member of Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Second Christian Church in New London. Mariah has been actively involved in her home church ministry, helped Second Christian Church - New London with the Blessing Box Ministry regularly early in its conception with her brother, Messiah, and has been involved in lending a helping hand with the non-profit groups - The Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition and Jim's Journey. She has competed in Cross Over Hoops AAU Basketball for three years, varsity basketball, volleyball and track. Mariah received 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-District awards, the Chris Duerr Do or Die 2nd Team award, is a member of the Winfield Tip Off All-Tournamet Team and a member of the CentralMoInfo Media All-District Team for basketball. She has been named an A Honor Roll student, received the Student of the Month award in March 2021 and was elected Class Vice President. When asked about her motivation for success in school, Mariah said, "I want to make my parents proud and set an example for younger kids". An interesting fact about Mariah is that she has been playing basketball since she was five years old. She enjoys hanging out with friends, drawing, working out and sleeping. Mariah's future goals are "to hopefully play college basketball and major in some field of athletics".
Eleventh grade
Dorian Turner is the son of Tyeshia Amerson. He competes in football and track. Dorian said his motivation for success in school is "my goals and the outcome I want for myself in the future". An interesting fact about Dorian is that he is from Alabama. He enjoys working out and being with friends. Dorian's future goals are "going to college and pursuing my education in physical therapy."
Twelfth grade
Eli Hess is the son of Ken and Leann Hess. He is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, History Club, Key Club, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Eli competes in cross country, track and field, Esports and broadcasting. He has received National Honor Society, Rho Kappa and Academic All-State honors. Eli's motivation for success in school is "to get into and succeed in a college". An interesting fact about Eli is that he holds the HMS 4x800 record in track. He enjoys watching sports, playing video games and running. Eli's future goal is "to receive a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and get into sports journalism".
