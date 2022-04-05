HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School staff and faculty members selected Student of the Month award recipients for March.
Ninth grade
Grayson Mueller is the son of Lori and Ken Mueller. His motivation for success in school is scholarships for college. An interesting fact about Grayson is that he is a good singer. He enjoys performing in River City Revue. Grayson’s future goal is to “go into optometry.”
Tenth grade
Noah Young is the son of Rebecca Young and Jason Young. He is a member of the YMCA. Noah competes in football, track and competition cheer. He has received Academic All State honors in football and has been named Student of the Month two times at Hannibal Middle School. Noah’s said his motivation for success in school is “having lots of goals for my future, family, money and success. All starts with school.” His future goal is to “coach in some way at a collegiate of professional level.”
Eleventh grade
Jacquelyne Willa Waelder is the daughter of Deanie and Jackie Waelder. She is a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, River City Revue, DECA and FBLA. Willa competes in tennis and track. She has been named to the A Honor Roll. When asked about her motivation for success in school, Willa said, “to make my parents proud.” An interesting fact about Willa is that she enjoys traveling. She also enjoys listening to music and hanging with friends. Her future goal is to “go to college and study graphic design and marketing.”
Twelfth grade
Aliviah Giavoni Williams is the daughter of Sarah and Lydell Williams. She is a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and SkillsUSA. Aliviah has received the NCMC Championship award, Outstanding Runner award and MVP award. When asked about her motivation for success in school, Aliviah said, “I am very competitive and am willing to put in as much work as possible to get where I want to be in life.” An interesting fact about Aliviah is that she has five amazing siblings. She enjoys shopping, working out and getting her nails done. Aliviah’s future goal is “to attend a four-year college and major in nursing.”
