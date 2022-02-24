HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School have selected Students of the Month for February.
Ninth grade
Mobina Behniay is the daughter of Sedi Khadami and Hassan Behniay. She competes in the YMCA Swim Team. Mobina was named Student of the Month in elementary school and has received numerous ribbons during swim meets. When asked about her motivation for success in school, Mobina said, “I want to be a doctor when I grow up. (Plus, failing doesn’t sound very appealing).” Interesting facts about Mobina are that she was born on Thanksgiving and that she has been playing the piano nine years. She enjoys playing the piano, swimming, singing, writing and reading. In the future, Mobina wants to be a doctor and a writer.
Tenth grade
Brookelyn Elizabeth Livesay is the daughter of Wes and Cindy Livesay. She is a member of River City Revue and Future Business Leaders of America. Brookelyn competes in softball and soccer. She has received Softball Academic All-State honors. Brookelyn’s motivation for sucess in school is “to become successful as an adult.” An interesting fact about Brookelyn is that she can play the piano. Her hobbies are baking, crafts, exercising and working on the Mark Twain Riverboat. Brookelyn’s future goal is to attend college. She is undecided on a major at this time.
Eleventh grade
Junior Paul Bradney is the son of Rachael Altgilbers and Jason Bradney. His motivation for success in school is “to learn and use knowledge for my future life.” Junior enjoys drawing and hanging out with his family. His future goal is to “make and share digital artwork that I make.”
Twelfth grade
Zildjian Rhiann Smashey is the daughter of Susan Smashey. She is a member of the Environmental Club and the Academic Team. When asked about her motivation for success in school, Zildjian said, “My teachers are a huge impact with encouraging me to keep going, along with my friends and family who are very supportive.” An interesting fact about Zildjian is that she makes and sells her own earrings with her mom. She enjoys writing, reading and making her friends laugh. For her future goal, Zildjian said, “I am going to Mizzou and going to study Journalism. My future goal is to become a journalist and write for magazines and/or newspapers, along with photography.”
