HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School selected recipients for the Student of the Month award for February.
Ninth grade
Kelsey Lightle is the daughter of Pam and Aaron Lightle. She is a member of Academics Team, Speech and Debate Club, Hannibal Pirate Pride Marching Band and track and field. Kelsey competes in track and field in the spring and competitions as a member of the Pirate Pride Marching Band. She was the 2021 Mahan Speech Competition winner, has earned a 4.0 GPA and received the 2021 Math Student of the Year Award. Kelsey cited a quote from Woody Allen about her motivation for success in school, "90 percent of success is just showing up." Interesting facts about Kelsey are that she speaks Spanish and has taken acting classes for nine years. She enjoys Spanish, Track, writing, public speaking and video games. For future goals, Kelsey said, "I aspire to one day be a missionary, applying my knowledge of school to preach the gospel."
Tenth grade
Alana Lemon is the daughter of James and Anna Lemon. She is a member of Key Club, HOSA and FCA. Alana competes in tennis and swimming. She has been honored as Kiwanis Club's Community Youth Champ. Alana's motivation for success in school is "knowing that I am supported by both the students and staff". An interesting fact about Alana is that she is a local title holder within the Miss America Program. She enjoys swimming and reading. For her future goal, Alana said, "I plan to follow in my grandfather and father's footsteps and become a lawyer."
Eleventh grade
Xxavion Washington is the son of Alexxis Washington. He competes in football and golf. Xxavion received 1st Team All-Conference Football honors in 2022. His motivation for success in school is "to make my mom proud of me". An interesting fact about Xxavion is that his favorite football team is the Los Angeles Chargers. He enjoys playing sports, hunting and video games. For his future goal, Xxavion said, "I want to work in construction."
Twelfth grade
Briley Cunningham is the son of Carrie Poage, Jason Poage and Rob Cunningham. He is a member of NHS, NHTS, FFA, HOSA, Student Council and Rho Kappa. Briley competes in football and tennis. He has received the State FFA Proficiency Award and the State FFA CDE Team Award. When asked about his motivation for success in school, Briley said, "I want to become a cardiologist after grandpa's heart surgery." He enjoys working at Farm & Home. Briley's future goal is to "attend a four-year college and begin the long road to be a cardiologist."
