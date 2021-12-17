HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School honored Students of the Month for December.
Ninth grade
Hannah Piper Self is the daughter of Russell and Jennifer Self. She is a member of Key Club, Art Club and Studio Jazz Ensemble. Hannah is a member of the Pirate Pride Marching Band. Hannah said, “I am motivated to succeed by the support of my family and friends.” An interesting fact about Hannah is she plays three different instruments in band. She enjoys drawing and music. Hannah’s future goal is “to share my art with the world.”
Tenth grade
Jocelyn Dorsey is the daughter of Lance and Cammie Dorsey. She is a member of the Pre-Med Club, Key Club, FCA and Student Council. Jocelyn has been named to the A Honor Roll and received the Katherine Helm art award. Her motivation for success in school is “to get a good education and go to college.” Interesting facts about Jocelyn are she has three siblings and likes to travel. She enjoys running and drawing. Jocelyn’s future goal is “to go to med school and become a doctor.”
Eleventh grade
Ashton Bates is the son of Jason Bates and Jessica Nicholes. He competes in E-sports. Ashton’s motivation for success in school is “I want to get my diploma so I can prosper in the future.” He enjoys drawing, guitar, games and skateboarding. Ashton’s future goal is “I want a 4.0 GPA, but I will be fine with a 3.5.”
Twelfth grade
Benjamin Holcomb is the son of Shawn Holcomb and Stephen Holcomb. He is the treasurer of Key Club, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Pre-Med Club. Benjamin competes in soccer. His motivation for success in school are “family and money. I want to be Hannibal’s first billionaire.” Interesting facts about Benjamin are that he was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and he skipped seventh grade. He enjoys reading, running and chess. Benjamin’s future goal is to “go to medical school and become an ophthalmologist.”
