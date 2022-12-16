HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School have recognized four Students of the Month for December.
Ninth grade
Noah Anthony Kuse is the son of Ashley and Tony Kuse. He is a member of FCCLA and Student Council. Noah competes in tennis and band. When asked about his motivation for success in school, Noah said, "My motivation is the future I'm planning for myself if I'm successful in school." An interesting fact about Noah is that he is from Lebanon, Mo. and moved to Hannibal in 2021 where he "found great friends". He enjoys watching football, preferably the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. For his future goal, Noah said, "I want to attend the University of Missouri and I want to be a sports journalist."
Tenth grade
Konnor Asbury is the son of Kathy and Karl Asbury. He is a member of Key Club, Student Council and FCA. Konnor competes in baseball, River City Revue and soccer. He has been named to the Northeast All-District Choir in ninth and tenth grade and received a Missouri State Men's Group Exemplary Rating. When asked about his motivation for success in school, Konnor said, "I like to see my hard work pay off." Interesting facts about Konnor are that he has a brother and two dogs. He enjoys sports. For his future goal, Konnor plans to "go to college to play sports and further my education".
Eleventh grade
Andrew Krigbaum is the son of Brenda and Lance Krigbaum. He is a member of NHS, FCA and Key Club. Andrew competes in River City Revue and Esports. Andrew's motivation for success in school is "to be successful". He said an interesting fact is that he has "filled out this form three times". Andrew enjoys music and video games. Andrew's future goal is to "go to college. After that, who knows".
Twelfth grade
Sophie Albright is the daughter of Bryan and Alisha Albright. She is a member of FFA, FBLA and FCA. Sophie competes in tennis. She has received honors in NHS and NTHS. Sophie's motivation for success in school is her "personal drive to succeed and achieve my goals". An interesting fact about Sophie is that she has volunteered and worked at a vet clinic since she was 12. She enjoys showing livestock. For her future goal, Sophie said, "I am going to Mizzou to study animal science and hope to become a veterinarian."
