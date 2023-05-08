HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School announced the recipients of Student of the Month honors for April.
Ninth grade
Tre Hoskins is the son of Jamie and Heather Hoskins. He competes in baseball, football, basketball and track. Tre lettered in basketball and football, received the Silver Slugger award in baseball in fifth grade, was named MVP in basketball in seventh and eighth grade and was named to the Honor Roll at HMS. When asked about his motivation for success in school, Tre said, "I want to go to a good college." An interesting fact about Tre is that he transferred to Hannibal this year and made varsity for all the sports he competes in. He enjoys playing sports in his free time. His future goals are "college", "make a lot of money" and "play sports after high school".
Tenth grade
Aubrielle Krigbaum is the daughter of Lance and Brenda Krigbaum. She is a member of Health Occupations Students of America, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pre-Med Club and Student Council. Aubrielle competes in basketball and tennis. She has received first place in OSHA-10 ATC testing, HCTC Student of the Month, was named among the top 10 students in the state for medical spelling and has been named to the A Honor Roll. When asked about her motivation for success in school, Aubrielle said, "I strive for the best in everything I do and for the end goal of success." An interesting fact about Aubrielle is that she works at the Mark Twain Riverboat in the summer. She enjoys basketball, tennis and reading. Aubrielle's future goals are to "go to college and pursue a career in physical therapy".
Eleventh grade
Kane Wilson is the son of Jenny Wilson and Steve Wilson. His stepmom is Whitney Wilson. Kane competes in baseball and football. He has received All-District and All-Conference honors in baseball and football and All-State honors in football for 2021-2022. Kane's motivation for success in school is sports. An interesting fact about Kane is that he likes sports. He enjoys playing sports in his free time. Kane's future goals are to "go to college and play sports". He is undecided on a major.
Twelfth grade
Brynn Elizabeth Louise Burton is the daughter of Howard and Shelly Burton. She is a member of Key Club, Pre-Medical Professionals Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society. Brynn competes in tennis and dance. She has been CPR and First Aid certified, Certified Nurse Assistant certified, and received Phlebotomy Technician certification and Red Cross Lifeguard certification. When asked about her motivation for success in school, Brynn said, "give everything your 100 percent". An interesting fact about Brynn is that she has two older sisters. She enjoys going to Mark Twain Lake and being outdoors. When asked about her future goal, Brynn said, "I want to be a Labor and Delivery Nurse someday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.