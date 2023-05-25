HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal High School Class of 2023 reminisced with classmates and looked ahead to the future during their graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday in Porter Stadium.
There were 166 seniors on Porter Stadium field on Thursday, and 46 of their classmates graduated mid-year. Principal Ted Sampson explained the event marked the 90th anniversary of seniors graduating at the current campus and the 150th anniversary for Hannibal High School. Sampson recognized students who received awards and honors, planned to directly enter the workforce, enrolled to attend an institution of higher education and enlisted to serve in the Armed Forces.
Class speakers Alondra Martin and Michael Hark shared some special details about their time at Hannibal High School just before the festivities began. When they discovered they were going to be the student speakers for 2023, both students were overjoyed.
Michael remembered always thinking he would like to be one of the speakers, but he wasn't sure if it would work out — sometimes students who take numerous music courses don't always achieve the highest grade-point averages due to less available opportunities to enroll in weighted courses.
"I didn't think I was ever going to have a chance to be a commencement speaker. When I saw I was actually one of the top four guys and was on the ballot, I was so excited, because that was something I never thought I was going to be able to do. I'm very, very grateful that I get to speak today," he said.
Alondra remembered her feelings of surprise when she discovered she would be a student speaker. When she received a pass to go the guidance office, Alondra hoped it would be some good news about a scholarship or other honor.
"When I got called down, it was specifically Mr. Sampson — I was like, 'this has got to be important'," she said, noting she heard the announcement could pertain to being commencement speaker.
Alondra remembered the voting process, and thinking "this is crazy, I'm not going to get picked." She was extremely excited when she found out she had been selected by her peers.
"I'm usually a pretty quiet, shy person — so this is something different, but I'm definitely willing to do it," Alondra said.
Michael and Alondra shared some of their fondest moments from their time in school.
Michael asked classmates about milestones they remembered, and many of them were from "dark, awkward or weird places." Students recalled moments such as when Victor Taganeca made everyone in the cafeteria sing "Happy Birthday" for a classmate and when Mr. Greenwell put aluminum foil in the microwave.
For Michael, his favorite moment was getting to win Grand Champion in River City Revue during the final season. He remembered how the class struggled amid COVID as the number of participants dwindled.
"Every single one of us felt like at different points that we wanted to quit — that we didn't think it was worth it anymore. Just recently, we had our last class of RCR, and we just talked about how every single one of us are so glad that we stuck with it — and we are so proud of the fact that we were able to persevere, and we kept it with it. We were able to improve," Michael said.
Alondra was excited to share her favorite memory, which was connected to her time with the Pirate Pride Marching Band as a member of Color Guard.
"I met a lot of incredible people through it, and I think definitely my favorite memory comes from my junior year. We also won Grand Champions at our Macon competition. It was a great event. I didn't think it was ever going to happen. It was a great run, but we've got way bigger schools we were competing against — and this was not just our division, but like all the schools.
"So, when our name was called for the Grand Champions, we all just erupted with joy. It was crazy," Alondra remembered turning around and hugging many of her classmates and giving them high-fives. On the ride back home, everyone was hollering and singing. "The trophy was huge — just getting to hold that and seeing the whole band, just seeing all the whole hard work poured into something and having a good outcome — was definitely the best feeling that I've had in high school."
Both students are looking forward to their respective career paths.
Michael plans to attend Mizzou and major in music composition and business administration. He said he received excellent opportunities in school to prepare him for his goal of becoming a composer.
"That's something that we don't really have here in Hannibal, so I'm really excited to see all the opportunities they have for that [at Mizzou], and I've kind of just accepted the fact that I don't quite know what I'm getting myself into, but I'm so ready for it," Michael said, noting he's excited to see what he will be able to write.
Alondra recalled how she began with a career goal in the medical field, but she changed her decision to pursue her passion to major in Romance languages at Mizzou. She will focus on French and Spanish.
"I wanted to teach other people foreign languages. Spanish was my first language, so I want to spread awareness about my own culture," she said, expressing her goal of studying abroad. "I don't want to specifically teach the language, I want to teach students about the cultures, the people and everything" related to the field of study.
When asked to summarize the emotions and experiences at Hannibal High School, Alondra called it "structured chaos" and Michael described it as a "plot twist."
As they shared their messages with classmates, friends, faculty and loved ones, Michael and Alondra reflected on what made their time in high school so special.
Alondra recalled performing her Color Guard routine her freshman year and turning around to a "sea of applause," participating in more activities, fundraisers and virtual competitions for Academic Team as a sophomore, performing in her favorite field show, "X Marks the Spot," during her junior year, and traveling to Europe with her French class for her senior year.
Alondra explained why she wanted to share so many highlights from her high school career.
"It's because they are all special memories that I never want to forget," she said, acknowledging some of her classmates might be eager to move past their high school experience. "But I know that even if you don't want to remember this time of your life, there is something or someone that you want to remember from these last four years."
Alondra noted how friends, teachers, coaches and staff members brought joy to her and so many of her colleagues. Clubs, awards and activities also made lasting impressions.
"Deep down, we are lucky to have memories that will make saying goodbye so hard," she said.
Michael explained how his initial plans to achieve a peerless GPA changed drastically — but he was happy with how everything turned out.
"My little perfect plan just kind of crumbled before my eyes, and I felt that I was becoming 'less perfect,'" he said. "But I really believe that I was becoming better."
Michael shared a bit of advice with everyone.
"I would encourage you, don't let the fear of something being temporary stop you from doing something that you love," he said.
Superintendent Susan Johnson thanked all of the staff, faculty, loved ones and friends for their love and support that made each student's journey possible.
Members of the Class of 2035 shared words of encouragement with the graduates, including "You can be whatever you want to be," "make healthy choices," be sure you say 'I love you' and 'thank you'," "congrats" and "you've got this."
Lt. Col. John Bleigh, a 1996 graduate, shared his experiences during his career with the U.S. Army. During his time as a Ranger and member of the Special Forces, he was continually reminded about how confidence and doing the right thing made a tremendous impact.
"In summary, as you all have far more important things to do tonight, always do the right thing. It's not that hard, and it will make your life easier. Always be confident, and confidence comes through preparation. Don't get bogged down by the what ifs. Don't take counsel of your fears. Make your decision and go," Bleigh said. "Always be a leader and care for your troops, because it's your team that helps you win. With all these, Class of '23, you'll make your community better. You'll set an example for those you meet, and you will change the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.