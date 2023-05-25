HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal High School Class of 2023 reminisced with classmates and looked ahead to the future during their graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday in Porter Stadium.

There were 166 seniors on Porter Stadium field on Thursday, and 46 of their classmates graduated mid-year. Principal Ted Sampson explained the event marked the 90th anniversary of seniors graduating at the current campus and the 150th anniversary for Hannibal High School. Sampson recognized students who received awards and honors, planned to directly enter the workforce, enrolled to attend an institution of higher education and enlisted to serve in the Armed Forces.

