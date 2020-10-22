BROOKINGS, S.D. — Two Hannibal graduates have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Students from 35 states and 36 foreign nations are on the list.
Hannibal natives Lucas Riley Brown, a student from the School of Education and Human Services, and Olivia Jo Pfeifer, a student from the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions, were named to the list. Pfeifer received a 4.0 GPA.