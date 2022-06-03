HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library will host a presentation by the Missouri State Parks on the Iron Riders, the Buffalo Soldier Bicycle Corps, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
In 1897, the Buffalo Soldier Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infantry embarked on an ambitious bicycle ride spanning more than 1,900 miles from Fort Missoula, Mont. to St. Louis.
The trek was part of an experiment by the U.S. Army to determine the effectiveness of moving troops by bicycle rather than by horse. The 41-day journey included conditions that would have daunted even the most avid modern-day cyclists – difficult terrain, extreme weather, food and water shortages and racism and hostility from local residents.
The year 2022 marks the 125th anniversary of this epic journey. Missouri State Parks is commemorating the event by telling the little-known story of these ordinary soldiers and their extraordinary accomplishments, through recreational and interpretive programming.
Join Missouri State Park’s staff on Tuesday, June 14th, to learn more about this little-known piece of history and more events about the Iron Riders in July. Refreshments will be served following the presentation.
More information is available by calling 573-221-0222, stopping by 200 S. Fifth St. or visiting www.hannibal.lib.mo.us or the library’s Facebook page.
