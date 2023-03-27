HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library will host a special S.T.E.A.M. event, titled “The Great Egg Drop”, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at 200 S. Fifth St.
“An egg drop is a competition that involves the creation of a device to hold and protect an egg during a fall. We plan to drop eggs from various heights, including the roof if the weather allows,” explained programming associate Amber Cooley. “A brave staff member will be the one dropping the eggs from the roof, though, not the public."
The event should last about one hour, but that will depend on the number of entrants.
“The last egg remaining un-cracked will be the winner. S.T.E.A.M. concepts and the rules will be explained prior to the building of the devices. We are providing the eggs and the building supplies," Cooley added. "Anyone can participate. This should be a really fun event for all ages. Teams can be made up of two or more people. Children have to be accompanied by an adult at the event, but they do not have to have an adult on their team.”
S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Hannibal Free Public Library has many materials available to support S.T.E.A.M. education efforts — including special kits purchased through a Library Services and Technology Act grant — that include games, books and other fun activities in a bag for patrons to check out for use in their homes.
This program is available at no cost to the public and does not require a library card to participate.
