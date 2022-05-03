HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Free Public Library will host a presentation by Dea Hoover at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Hoover is the author of “STL Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for St. Louis’s Hidden Treasures”, and the newly released “Hannibal: A Walk through History”.
Hoover was born in Hannibal and raised in Vandalia. She currently resides in St. Louis, where she operates a tour company in addition to authoring local tour books.
A book signing and serving of refreshments will follow Hoover’s presentation.
More information is available by stopping by 200 S. Fifth St., calling 573-221-0222 or visiting the library’s Facebook page.
