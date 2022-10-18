HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library is sponsoring a free chess tournament Saturday, Nov. 19.
Gary Blickhan, of Quincy, Ill., is this year's tournament director. There will be adult and junior divisions, and trophies will be awarded to the winner in each division.
The tournament will take place on the third floor of the library at 200 S. 5th St. Chess players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Spectators are also welcome.
The three-round tournament will begin between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and will end by 4 p.m., or when all the games are complete. A break for lunch is planned after the first round.
To register, call the library at 573-221-0222. Registration will also take place between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. the day of the tournament.
