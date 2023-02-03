Hannibal Free Public Library hosts Take Your Child to The Library Day

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library will participate in the 12th annual Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday.
Launched in Connecticut in 2012, Take Your Child to the Library Day has blossomed into an international celebration with nearly 1,200 participating libraries from 49 states and five countries. The brainchild of retired Waterford children’s librarian Nadine Lipman, the event was developed to spotlight libraries as vital community resources that enrich, educate and entertain — and to encourage families everywhere to take their children to their local libraries.
Children’s book illustrator/author Nancy Elizabeth Wallace of Branford created the event’s now iconic artwork showing a family of bunnies heading to the library.
Hannibal Free Public Library will host the regularly scheduled weekly story time, Read and Glue, from 10:30-11 a.m. The program will begin with a reading of the much loved “Library Lion,” written by Michelle Knudsen and illustrated by Kevin Hawkes. Following the book, there will be a lion craft. Many fun craft supplies will be available for Valentine making from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We hope that families will take this opportunity to do something fun and free together that will help encourage a love for the library. We have many fun art supplies we are planning to put out. Making Valentine’s is a fun activity for all ages,” said Programming Associate Amber Cooley.
Take Your Child to the Library Day is open to the public and a library card is not required to participate in the activities.
More information is available by calling 573-221-0222 or by visiting www.hannibal.lib.mo.us or the Hannibal Free Public Library Facebook page.
