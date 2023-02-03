Hannibal Free Public Library hosts Take Your Child to The Library Day

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library will participate in the 12th annual Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday.

Launched in Connecticut in 2012, Take Your Child to the Library Day has blossomed into an international celebration with nearly 1,200 participating libraries from 49 states and five countries. The brainchild of retired Waterford children’s librarian Nadine Lipman, the event was developed to spotlight libraries as vital community resources that enrich, educate and entertain — and to encourage families everywhere to take their children to their local libraries.

