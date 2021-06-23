The Hannibal Free Public Library has announced it will be holding a book sale June 24 to July 6 in the Women’s Club Room.
According to Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver, the sale will be fully self-service with all materials set at $3.00 per bag. Bags will be provided by library staff. Yundt says multiple genres will be available for sale including children’s and young adult titles.
All proceeds will go directly toward the library.
Hours for the sale will be 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The library will be closed July 3 and July 5.
For more information, contact the Hannibal Free Public Library at (573) 221-0222, www.hannibal.lib.mo.us, or on Facebook.