Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.