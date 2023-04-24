Hannibal Free Public Library gearing up for fundraiser to replace roof, skylight

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library will be starting a crucial fundraiser soon to take care of leaks in the roof and skylight, and the community can make a lasting impact as the "Raise the Roof" campaign gets underway.
Director Hallie Yundt Silver explained one section of the roof was replaced 10 years ago, and the remainder of the roof was replaced 25 years ago. The skylight dates back to the 1980s and is leaking following a reapplication of caulk 10 years ago. Silver said the roof and skylight — which has a lifespan of 10 years — have served the library well, but it is time to replace them to protect the valuable resources and historic structure.
Library officials began looking some time ago at solutions to replace the roof and skylight. Silver said it appeared at first that there was enough money set aside to complete the repairs. The architect provided an estimate, but two consecutive bids from the construction company were considerably higher than initial expectations.
Silver explained that library representatives do not want to go into debt, so they decided to organize efforts to raise $200,000 through the "Raise the Roof" fundraiser. The goal would offset the roof and skylight replacement costs and leave the library with enough money to take care of future projects such as repairs to the elevator or other necessary maintenance.
In addition to replacing the roof, the project will exchange the skylight for a clearstory, which uses vertical panes of glass covered with a conventional roof to allow natural light in. The clearstory is less expensive than a skylight and would be guaranteed for 25 years like the rest of the roof.
"We're hoping donors will step forward and help us all along the way," Silver said. "We're hoping we'll have some large donors, and we know we'll have some donors with smaller amounts to give — but any amount that's given will contribute to the roof project and the building's continued wellbeing."
The 18-month fundraiser is poised to begin in June or July, and Assistant Director Caitlin Greathouse has been visiting community service clubs to receive funds for prizes to award to participants in the annual Summer Reading Program. That fundraising goal is $3,000. As she discusses donations for prizes, Greathouse has been spreading the word about the "Raise the Roof" event.
During each visit, Greathouse demonstrates how events like the Summer Reading Program provide numerous benefits to the community. Silver stressed how the program enriches youth each year, giving them a fun way to retain or improve their reading skills for their return to the classroom the next school year.
Donations for the Summer Reading Program and the "Raise the Roof" fundraiser are always welcome, and Greathouse encouraged businesses, organizations and individuals who would like to provide their support to call the Hannibal Free Public Library at 573-221-0222 and ask for her or Silver.
"We're not above begging, because we know how important the library is, and through this, we're hoping the community realizes how important the library is. That's what we're working on now," Greathouse said.
Greathouse explained the library receives Library and Services Technology and Institute of Museum and Library Services grants to cover craft supplies and other items for Summer Reading Program activities. She said the prizes offer exciting incentives to encourage youth to reach their reading goals. Each year, children show their dedication as they seek fun prizes while discovering new stories.
After the Summer Reading Program activities are in full swing, Greathouse plans to spread the word about "Raise the Roof" efforts with t-shirts and a special event.
Greathouse noted how this year's Summer Reading Program theme of "All Together Now" reflects how a local team effort can make the "Raise the Roof" fundraiser a success.
"It's all about community support, and we're lucky to have a community that supports us as much as they do, and we're grateful for anything," she said. "Hannibal really does step up when anybody needs anything, and that's something for everyone to be proud of."
