Hannibal Free Public Library gearing up for fundraiser to replace roof, skylight

The Hannibal Early Birds Kiwanis Club recently presented a check for $500 to the Hannibal Free Public Library in support of their recently announced fundraiser to raise $200,000 for the replacement and repair of the current roof on the library building, which is in need of serious repairs to protect the valuable books and furniture within the library. Assistant Director Caitlin Greathouse visited the club and presented an update on library activities and announced the need to raise $200,000 to replace the roof and to make other necessary repairs. The library is primarily funded through city funds, which are not adequate for major repairs such as the roof. Greathouse shared with the club the various programs that are hosted year-round by the library. Greathouse, left, receives the check from Club President Stephanie Cooper. The members of the club would like to encourage other service clubs and community organizations to consider supporting this worthwhile fundraiser which helps kids and others to be able to read and improve their knowledge. The Kiwanis motto is "Young Kids — Priority One". Club members ask the community to help them support the library.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library will be starting a crucial fundraiser soon to take care of leaks in the roof and skylight, and the community can make a lasting impact as the "Raise the Roof" campaign gets underway.

Director Hallie Yundt Silver explained one section of the roof was replaced 10 years ago, and the remainder of the roof was replaced 25 years ago. The skylight dates back to the 1980s and is leaking following a reapplication of caulk 10 years ago. Silver said the roof and skylight — which has a lifespan of 10 years — have served the library well, but it is time to replace them to protect the valuable resources and historic structure.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.