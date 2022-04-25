HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Free Public Library’s book sale has been extended through 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Books are priced at $3 per bag. Library staff members will supply bags. Computer monitors will also be available for sale.
The book sale’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. through 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The Hannibal Free Public Library will be closed Thursday for the staff planning day.
All book sale proceeds benefit the library.
More information is available by calling 573-221-0222 or visiting www.hannibal.lib.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.