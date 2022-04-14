STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Free Public Library will remain closed Friday and Saturday for cleanup efforts.
The emergency closure due to plumbing issues was first announced Thursday morning. Repairs to the plumbing have been completed, and library staff members are performing cleanup work.
Hannibal Free Public Library staff members hope to reopen Monday, April 18. The book sale is scheduled to begin that day, conditions permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.