STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library invites the public to attend its Open House from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
The event serves as a way to show appreciation and thanks to patrons. The library celebrates the 120th anniversary of the construction of its Garth Memorial Library building in 2021-2022. The building’s cornerstone was laid on May 16, 1901.
Mrs. Garth and her daughter, Mrs. Goodlett, had great vision when they decided to have the building constructed in memory of their husband and father, John Houston Garth. Their donation of $25,000 provided Hannibal with an architectural beauty, described in 1980 by Esley Hamilton, a historian from St. Louis, in the following words:
“The building is of the Beaux Arts style, a two-story yellow-brick building constructed in L-shape with a semi-circular Ionic colonnade and full entablature. Its parapet is enlivened by a rounded broken pediment, balls and urns, and a small central obelisk. The side elevations are enriched with rusticated corners, stone escutcheons, and panels inscribed with the names of classical and English authors.”
The Garth Memorial Library Building was dedicated on Feb. 15, 1902, and opened to the public. More about the history of library services in Hannibal may be found in Hannibal, Too, by J. Hurley and Roberta Hagood.
During the U.S. Bicentennial years in the 1970s, the Hagoods organized local history into books. Many of the files they collected are housed in the archives at the Hannibal Free Public Library. Over the years, the library has acquired additional scrapbooks, photos and files from local organizations. The Hannibal Courier-Post donated its photo files to the Library.
Recently, the library was the recipient of three volumes of The Journals & Business Records of R. D. Brewington, a 19th-century businessman in Hannibal. He was a tanner and merchant, moving to Hannibal in the 1850s. The physical volumes were donated by Robert J. Coontz Jr., Mr. Brewington’s descendent. Coontz also donated photographs of the volumes, which may be found on the library’s website.
Local history is important to Hannibal Free Public Library, along with modern technology and up-to-date information. The library’s physical and virtual collections offer popular, current materials to check out and read, listen to and view. The library’s website gives access to thousands of downloadable e-Books, e-Audiobooks and e-Magazines. Newly added databases provided by the Missouri State Library include BookConnections and several Rosen databases on health and wellness, finances and digital literacy.
Programming is at the heart of Hannibal Free Public Library’s service to the public. The library currently offers Teen Night, Preschool Story Time, Babies & Books, Read & Glue and the Children’s Matinee weekly. The Adult Book Discussion Group meets monthly. Semi-annual book sales are offered in February and August. The Friends of the Library are active. Summer 2022 is just around the corner, and the library is preparing for another successful year.
There are many exciting new things to see at the library, including new carpeting and a new floor arrangement. More information is available by calling 573-221-0222 or visiting the library at 200 S. 5th St.. The library’s website is at www.hannibal.lib.mo.us and the Facebook page can be found by searching for Hannibal Free Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.