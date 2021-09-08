HANNIBAL — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Hannibal Free Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Library cards empower students and fuel academic success. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to online resources for homework help. Libraries help transform lives and communities through education. At Hannibal Free Public Library, patrons will find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including free downloadable eBooks and eAudiobooks.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Amber Cooley, children’s associate. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as Babies and Books, Read and Glue Story and Craft Time, Preschool Story Time and Teen Night.”
Hannibal Free Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of the community. The opportunity to sign up for a library card or learn more about the library’s resources and programs is available by visiting www.hannibal.lib.mo.us or calling during normal business hours at 573-221-0222. Hannibal Free Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
This year, Marley Dias — founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer — is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.
During September, Hannibal Free Public Library will host a Library Card Sign-Up month celebration concurrently with a Missouri Bicentennial Scavenger Hunt celebration. Children can decorate Missouri’s birthday cake, complete Missouri Bicentennial crafts and show off library cards for an incentive prize.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
More information is available by calling the library at 573-221-0222 or visiting its website at www.hannibal.lib.mo.us.