HANNIBAL — September is nearly over, but it is not too late to participate in Library Card Sign-Up Month.
This is the month when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests and find their voice.
At Hannibal Free Public Library, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, in the building and online at the library’s website, www.hannibal.lib.mo.us
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Programming Associate Amber Cooley. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as teen night at 6 p.m. on Mondays, preschool story time at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Babies and Books at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, and Read and Glue on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.”
This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked) and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Menzel and Mentzel are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want to remind everyone to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology and educational programming.
This September, Hannibal Free Public Library hosts Library Card Sign-Up activities that include a mouse themed book display and scavenger hunt. In anticipation of the release of Loud Mouse, a book by the honorary chairs mentioned above, there will also be several mouse theme crafts and activities during various story times during the month.
Hannibal Free Public Library along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.hannibal.lib.mo.us.
