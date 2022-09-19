HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library celebrates International Talk Like a Pirate Day all week, Monday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Sept, 24.
Beginning Monday, the official date for the “holiday”, the library offers passive activities including coloring pages and puzzles. A take-home craft kit for children is available downstairs in the Children’s Room while supplies last. Story Times will include books about pirates as well.
Preschool Story Time is on Tuesday, Babies & Books is on Thursday, and Read & Glue, for early elementary-age children, is on Saturday. All three programs start at 10:30 a.m.
“We always have such a fun time during Talk Like a Pirate Day, why not make it a week?” Assistant Director Caitlin Greathouse said. “You’re likely to see some pirates around the building, especially during story times!”
The activities are available at no cost to the public and do not require a library card for participation at Hannibal Free Public Library.
The library attempts to make its services as barrier-free as possible. Requests for accommodation are addressed quickly, often within the week they are made.
To request accommodation or to discuss a special need, contact Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver at 573-221-0222 or at hallieys@hannibal.lib.mo.us.
