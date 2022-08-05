HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library's Book Sale will feature a variety of books to discover from Friday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 20.
Book Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The library is not open on Sunday.
“The Book Sale will be self-service in the Woman’s Club Room, and payment will be taken at the Front Desk. This time, we have books on a wide variety of topics, including many children’s books and adult nonfiction titles,” Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver commented.
Everything offered at the sale is available for $3 per bag — library staff will supply the bags.
All proceeds benefit the library.
More information is available by visiting the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th St., calling 573-221-0222 or visiting www.hannibal.lib.mo.us or the Facebook page.
