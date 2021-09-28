HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a book sale from Thursday, Sept. 30 through Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Book Sale hours are from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The library is not open on Sunday.
“The book sale will be self-service in the Woman’s Club Room, and payment will be taken at the Front Desk. This time, we have books on a wide variety of topics, including many children’s books and adult nonfiction titles,” Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver said.
Everything is $3 a bag. The Library will supply the bags. All proceeds benefit the library. More information is available by contacting the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th St., 573-221-0222, www.hannibal.lib.mo.us. People can also find them on Facebook.