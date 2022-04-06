HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library is celebrating National Library Week April 3-9 with Molly Shannon, this year’s National Library Week’s Honorary Chair.
Patrons are encouraged to take time to visit Hannibal Free Public Library to see what is new, apply for a library card or attend one of several weekly programs.
The library offers many children’s programs such as Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, P.A.T. Little Treasures group and Babies and Books at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Thursdays and Read and Glue, a craft and story time, at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
“We offer programs for all ages to enjoy! Adults should join our monthly book discussion or get involved in weekly Scrabble Club on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. We host Teen Night, designed for 6th through 12th graders, that meets every Monday a 6 p.m.,” Assistant Director Caitlin Greathouse said. “You never know what the young adults will be up to: pizza, games, book discussions, we kind of do it all.”
Programs are open and a library membership is not required to join in the fun.
Hannibal Free Public Library will be sharing celebratory posts on their Facebook page all week long. Tuesday was National Library Worker Day, Wednesday was National Library Outreach Day, and Thursday is Take Action for Libraries Day.
Details about these events can be found at American Library Association’s website at www.ala.org.
More information is available by visiting www.hannibal.lib.mo.us or calling 573-221-0222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.