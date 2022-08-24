PALMYRA, Mo. — The Hannibal Free Clinic will host its annual Rib and Wing Fest on from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Flower City Park in Palmyra. This popular event will run as long as supplies last.

There will be music all day, with local band Steppin’ Back taking the stage at 2 p.m. Teams of grill masters from across the tri-states will compete for bragging rights and trophies, including People’s Choice awards.

