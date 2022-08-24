PALMYRA, Mo. — The Hannibal Free Clinic will host its annual Rib and Wing Fest on from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Flower City Park in Palmyra. This popular event will run as long as supplies last.
There will be music all day, with local band Steppin’ Back taking the stage at 2 p.m. Teams of grill masters from across the tri-states will compete for bragging rights and trophies, including People’s Choice awards.
Adult beverages from Golden Eagle Distributing will be available, as well as Pepsi products from Refreshment Services Pepsi. Ice cream and other cool treats from Smooth as Ice will also be served. There will be hot dogs for the kids.
The cost for entry and sampling is $20 for adults, $10 for children between six and 12 years of age. Children five years old and younger are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased at the Hannibal Free Clinic or at the gate.
Sponsors of this year’s Rib and Wing Fest include Four Points Land Surveying and Engineering, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, HOMEBANK, The Golden Ruler Business Centre and Blessing Health System.
Proceeds from Rib and Wing Fest will benefit the Hannibal Free Clinic, a volunteer-based nonprofit that provides medical care for uninsured adults between the ages of 18-64 living in Northeast Missouri.
More information is available on Facebook or by calling 573-248-8307.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.