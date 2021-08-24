HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Clinic has been providing a wide range of healthcare services throughout the pandemic, and the biggest fundraiser of the year is right around the corner to help support the care they provide every day.
Sharon Webster, administrator of the Hannibal Free Clinic, said there were some increases in how many patients came in for care toward the early part of the pandemic because other agencies weren’t available — the number of patients is returning to regular levels. The clinic provides basic healthcare services, assistance with medications, basic dental service and support for accessing other healthcare services, with donations and volunteer efforts making everything possible.
The care and connections to resources have remained the same for patients coming to the clinic, Webster said. Additional measures such as questions about COVID-like symptoms are in place for safety. If a patient needs assistance with COVID-19 related issues, Hannibal Free Clinic supports them with finding the healthcare provider they would need.
The Hannibal Free Clinic currently has a brief waiting list for new patients, and Webster said people can fill out an application, with staff requesting proof of financial need.
“Depending upon what’s going on with them, we will try to get them in just as soon as we possibly can,” Webster said.
The Hannibal Free Clinic is currently accepting volunteers, with applications available at hannibalfreeclinic.org. The website also contains a link to the Power of $2.50 Campaign, which provides support through a $2.50 weekly donation.
The clinic relies on donations and volunteers, and the yearly tradition of Rib Fest will take place from noon to 5 p.m., or until food runs out at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo. Tickets will be $15 for adults and $8 for children six to 12 years of age, Children six years old and younger get in free of charge.
The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Hannibal Free Clinic will include wings and ribs, with people’s choice awards and beverages for sale. The popular event is something Webster and many others look forward to each year, and she stressed how the mission at the Hannibal Free Clinic has not wavered.
“We’re just looking forward to continuing to serve our patients and assisting them in any way that we can,” Webster said.
More information is available by calling 573-248-8307 or visiting the Hannibal Free Clinic at 160 Progress Road.