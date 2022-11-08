HANNIBAL — Firefighters with the Hannibal Fire Department controlled a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon within 20 minutes, and an investigation determined the cause of the blaze was an unattended, burning cigarette.
The Hannibal Fire Department was called at 3:45 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at 3612 Iowa St. All stations responded with 12 firefighters.
When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found smoke coming out of the structure and crews made an offensive attack.
Firefighters found no one home and had the fire extinguished and under control in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported and HFD was assisted by Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal Building Inspector office, Hannibal Board of Public Works, NECOMM, Red Cross, the and Missouri Division of Fire Safety Investigation unit.
After an investigation by Hannibal Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal investigators, the fire was listed as accidental due to unattended burning cigarette smoking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.