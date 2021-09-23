HANNIBAL — Hannibal firefighters sharpened their skills with rope rescue training exercises Tuesday and Wednesday on Lover’s Leap, making sure crews can respond to an emergency as efficiently as possible.
Engineer Steven Neff and Captain Shawn Smith completed training earlier in the year with the Division of Fire Safety at the University of Missouri, receiving state certification in technical rescue like rope rescue techniques, bringing the knowledge back to share with the rest of the department. Training and Public Education Officer Mark Kempker said with Hannibal’s many tourists coming to visit, training exercises at locations like Riverview Park and Lover’s Leap are crucial. And rescues have taken place at these locations before.
On Aug. 12, 2009, Hannibal Fire Department personnel rescued two women whose vehicle had accidentally plunged off the Lover’s Leap cliff and came to rest on a small tree. Other visitors to the popular destination reached out to emergency dispatchers, and Hannibal Fire Department crews rushed to the scene. The ladder of the truck served as a platform for firefighters to descend the cliff and rescue each person. The women emerged with only shaken nerves and bruises.
Kempker said the mission of the training at Lover’s Leap is to make sure everyone is familiar with the area, noting people have fallen off and driven off the cliff despite the fencing in place.
“In order to make ourselves sharper, we have to get out here,” he said. “We have to train. They have just completed their rope rescue class, and one good thing about that is that they get all the up-to-date new trends. They get all the up-to-date new tactics.”
Neff and Smith are sharing the knowledge with members of all three crews, so everyone will be fully prepared to conduct efficient operations in the event of a rescue. Neff said Tuesday training involved the the ladder truck, and Wednesday would focus on more basic tactics using anchors — like the strong flag pole on site — and finding the best way to access the patient, check on them and bring them to safety.
Smith pulled a section of the fence back as fellow personnel prepared to take their turn practicing the descent and rescue tactics. Neff said the training sessions helped crews find a more efficient path down the cliff, closer to the rocky bluffs. A trainer was ready at the top and one was at the bottom of the cliff during the training exercise.
“When you can conduct this training at a specific location where the possibility of having one of those rescues occur, it just makes you better prepared to take care of our visitors and our community in the time of any emergency that may come up.”
The Hannibal Fire Department answers about 2,400 calls each year, encompassing all types of emergencies including structure fires, vehicle crashes, rope rescues, swift water rescues and hazardous material emergency response. Kempker said the investigation was still underway from a structure fire at a duplex at 1907 Hope Street on Wednesday morning. The occupants weren’t home, but their neighbors were out of the structure, which had working smoke alarms.
Kempker said it is vital for every household to have working smoke alarms, and for families to regularly practice using escape routes and establishing a meeting place in the event of a fire.
“Today’s fire, we were very fortunate that we could get it under control in a matter of minutes,” Kempker said. “I think one of the greatest things that we have in our community is that we have a full-time fire department which is an ISO-rated 2, which puts us in the top one-percent of fire departments in the state of Missouri.”
“We’re very fortunate for the community that we can get there so fast, because fire doesn’t care if it’s inside the city or outside the city. It’s still going to burn the same — it’s just a matter of how fast you get there,” Kempker said.
Just like Hannibal firefighters regularly practice various emergency response tactics to be fully prepared, Kempker urged community members to do the same, when it comes to practicing a fire emergency safety plan. The United States Fire Administration and local fire departments like the Hannibal Fire Department are prepared to assist with forming a plan. Every house is different, and it’s important for families to practice their plan and check their smoke alarms regularly.
“So what I can stress for the community, is help us by you helping yourself and your family create this emergency plan, knowing that you have smoke alarms that work — you’re actually help save our lives. You can be our heroes — because if you do all that — when we get there, all we have to do is put the fire out. You may lose some belongings, yes, but belongings can be replaced, and a life cannot.”