HANNIBAL — Six-year-old Nevin Howe, with a firefighter’s jacket draped over him, pulled on the lapel of his dad’s shirt and carefully pinned the badge that his dad had worked for months to achieve.
It is a special call to service that Nevin’s dad, Adrian Howe, along with seven other men answered Thursday night when they stood before a crowd at Hannibal City Hall as the 2022 graduates of the Hannibal Fire Department.
Those in the graduating class were Jeremy Campbell, Chester Donath, Isaac Doughart-Wood, Lucas Lieurance, Jonathan Manion, Curtis Nichols and Adrian Howe.
The program is an accumulation of more than 400 hours in just a little over 3½ months. The training takes place in Hannibal at the training ground and classroom which is certified by the state of Missouri by the National FireFighter 1 and 2 program.
Already employed by the fire department, the men trained with Mark Kempker, training officer at the Hannibal Fire Department, outside of regular work hours.
Ryan Neisen, Hannibal Fire Chief, spoke of their time in training.
“These seven individuals have undergone a rigorous schedule since the beginning of January. Not only have they been training on their regular duty days but they have sacrificed days off and time with their family for the goal of reaching tonight,” he said. “We are proud of this group and excited for the future of the Hannibal Fire Department. “
The ceremony opened with the pledge of allegiance and a prayer for the firefighters and their families led by Steve Barker, chaplain at the Hannibal Fire Department.
Howe, of Quincy, was selected by his peers as the recipient of the leadership award, and Jeremy Campbell was the recipient of the academic award.
Howe pointed at Nevin when asked why he decided to become a firefighter.
Howe’s girlfriend, Angela Barnard, said that it was scary and exciting at the same time but she knew it would have a positive impact on Nevin.
“He wanted a job that Nevin was going to be proud to say, ‘Hey, my dad is a firefighter,’” she said.
Isaac Doughart-Wood, a 21-year-old St. Louis native, said that firefighting is more than just a job.
“I played around with other ideas but firefighter was always the one I came back to,” he said. “It was a call to me.”
Doughart-Wood’s brother came forward to pin his badge during the pinning ceremony, and he credited his brother and parents as his support system.
He also said Kempker and his fellow graduates were some of the best he has trained with.
“I know I am young, and will train with a lot of people throughout my career but we formed a great bond here and these are some of the best guys I know,” he said. “Mark Kempker was great and showed us the ropes and helped us prepare.”
For Kempker, the feeling was mutual.
“I have had the pleasure of working with and sweating with these guys, doing pushups with them,” he said. “This is a great class. I can’t say enough about them.”
Kempker said the graduation is a big deal, because not all fire departments require the certification and special training that Hannibal does.
After graduation they will go to the state fire marshal’s office and they will take the state certified test, which is nationally recognized and accredited.
“So they will have a piece of paper that shows if they want to go to another fire department they know what they are doing,” said Kempker.
Doughart-Wood said he plans for a future with Hannibal.
“I hope to further my education here with this department and work on more certifications. And hopefully be the best firefighter I can be,” he said.
Guest speaker Tim Bean, Missouri State Fire Marshal, reiterated that sentiment as he spoke to the crowd about an old friend of his whose funeral he recently attended. She was an older woman who belonged to a ladies auxiliary, and brought drinks and sandwiches to firefighters who were on all-nighters.
“I think it resonates with us as firefighters,” he said. “Do what you can, the best you can.”
