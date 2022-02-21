Hannibal FFA members recognized for achievements

HANNIBAL — This past month, Hannibal FFA Chapter had three members compete in a proficiency award area.
Students who competed were Sophie Albright, Briley Cunningham and Augustus Herrin.
Cunningham received first in his application for Special Animal Production, where he owns and operates a production beehive. He will be advancing to the state level in April.
Albright competed in the Small Animal Production and Care Proficiency Area, where she focused on her dog grooming business that she owns.
Herrin’s Proficiency was Food Services, which focused on his job placement at Subway.
