HANNIBAL — Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members gathered Thursday, reflecting on a year filled with rewarding accomplishments and an opportunity for several members to show their skills at the state level.

Several students excelled with events covering a wide range of topics during the FBLA district competition in Montgomery City, Mo. The winners will have the opportunity to share their events during the state competition Sunday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 18 in Springfield, Mo.

