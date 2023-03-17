HANNIBAL — Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members gathered Thursday, reflecting on a year filled with rewarding accomplishments and an opportunity for several members to show their skills at the state level.
Several students excelled with events covering a wide range of topics during the FBLA district competition in Montgomery City, Mo. The winners will have the opportunity to share their events during the state competition Sunday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 18 in Springfield, Mo.
Darla Brocksmith, who teaches a variety of business classes, greeted the students as they came in to chat with one another over breakfast treats on Thursday.
"It's good for our students, because they get to learn with differently abled people," Brocksmith said. "It's also good for them, because my daughter's a student over there actually, and she loves attention."
FBLA members work together on several projects in the community each year, including hosting a penny drive to donate to March of Dimes, volunteering their time at the concession stand in Korf Gymnasium, donating items for Santa visits and spending time at Mississippi Valley State School to decorate pumpkins with students.
FBLA members also celebrate holidays with fun parties and participate in a trivia contest for American Enterprise Day. Students also engage in the Missouri FBLA Business Battle. Ashlynn Howlett placed third in Business Development and Entrepreneurship and first in Marketing, Sales and Communications; Mahdi Behniaye placed third in Management Decision Making.
FBLA members begin to prepare for district competitions after signing up in November and December. Each student can participate in the district competition in three different events. Several students placed in all three of their events, but they select two events to present at the state level.
Last year, Stephen Sankpill and Lanie Privett advanced to the FBLA National Leadership Conference. FBLA officers are Co-Presidents Karson Westhoff and Michael Hark, Co-Vice Presidents Kaiden Zaborowski and Nora Hark, Co-Treasurers Sophie Albright and Stephen Sankpill, Secretary Hana Amirdash and Historian/Reporter Eli Hess.
District winners who will advance to the state competition are: Sophie Albright, first place in AgriBusiness; Hana Amirdash, first place in Introduction to Business Presentation and second place in Introduction to FBLA; Mahdi Behniaye, fourth place in Business Calculations; Macy Behrens, fourth place in Business Law; Kason Bonvillian, first place in Business Financial Plan and second place in Social Media Strategies; Matthew Clatt, first place in Computer Applications; Kameil Crane, second place in Healthcare Administration; Michael Hark, first place in Impromptu Speaking and first place in Business Financial Plan; Preston Hart, first place in Introduction to Event Planning; Eli Hess, first place in Digital Video Production; Ashlynn Howlett, first place in Business Management and first place in Hospitality and Event Management; Isaiah Hughes, fourth place in Economics and second place in Securities and Investments; Thomas Janes, first place in Business Calculations; Harper Karr, second place in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure; Katie Locke, first place in Journalism and first place in Graphic Design; Kate Maune, fifth place in Personal Finance and third place in Securities and Investments; Lanie Privett, second place in Spreadsheets; Stephen Sankpill, first place in Economics and first place in Securities and Investments; Marie Sheffer, first place in Graphic Design; Isaac Tentori, first place in Data Analysis and second place in Database Design and Applications; Zanie Terrill, first place in Spreadsheets; Quinn Thomas, fourth place in Securities and Investments; Willa Waelder, first place in Graphic Design; Ashton Watts, first place in Digital Video Production; Greta Welch, first place in Introduction to Event Planning; Karson Westhoff, first place in Digital Video Production; and Kaiden Zaborowski, first place in Database Design and Application and first place in Data Analysis.
Hana Amirdash, who is a sophomore this year, was also selected as vice-president of FBLA Relations for the district. She is organization secretary and began her FBLA membership while taking her computer applications class. She explained how the experience aligned with several of her interests and career goals.
"I've always been interested in business, and I thought it was a good opportunity — and it was," she said. "I noticed there are a lot of people who are kind of headed in the same direction I am.... since I'm an underclassman, I've been able to get a lot of advice and some of their experiences. I'm really excited for the next couple of years, especially since I'm a sophomore. I have a lot of time to really center in on what I want to do. I think FBLA has really given me the chance to explore something I was interested in and gave me the opportunity to actually find it."
Co-President and Senior Michael Hark has been an FBLA member four years, and he remembered his older sister, Gillian, convincing him to check out the organization. He said there were only about 20 members when he first started out. Michael rapidly appreciated the variety of subjects covered during FBLA meetings and events.
As a student who came to HHS and HCTC from Holy Family School, Michael didn't get to experience business classes before.
"I'd say one of the best things about this organization was being introduced to all of these topics that you wouldn't even think of being in the business world," he said.
Before his experience in FBLA, Michael didn't realize how subjects like that were so crucial across many sectors of business. He also appreciated the chance to network with many different people.
Michael and a friend are currently working on plans to open a bubble tea shop in Hannibal, attaining "real-world examples to innovate in our own markets".
"So, I think that even if you don't pursue a career in business, I think it's a really important skill, knowing how you can apply those same skills to just about any job you have — especially if you stay in a rural area."
Michael said he and his friend plan to make connections with local business representatives. He looks forward to the chance to go to state with a large group of colleagues this year, pointing out how meeting attendance has grown substantially from the first two years he was a member.
"I think it's good that we're seeing a lot more people competing in districts and state. I'm just excited to see how people place," he said. "I think that's going to be a good experience."
Hana enjoyed the Business Battle, which allowed organization members to test and get prepared for the competition process.
Hana said she was especially looking forward to going to state, and she enjoyed competing in districts — "getting to have that experience".
"I think I'm going to be really excited for state, and that's probably going to be one of my favorite memories," Michael said, noting he enjoyed the experience at the district level as well.
Michael said he discovered that his friends had business-related interests he wasn't aware of in the past. During districts, he noticed "it was really cool to see people get really engaged in something that was a bit more professional that they had an interest in".
Hana is looking forward to the chance to attend the FBLA Conference in the summer to meet members from other districts.
"I think I'm just especially excited to see how I do in the future, especially if I possibly get the chance to go to nationals... there's a lot of events, so it's sometimes hard to choose," she said.
Michael and Hana shared their enthusiasm about being a part of FBLA, and they encouraged other students to check it out for themselves.
"Everyone who walks in finds something where they're like, 'oh that's cool. I'm going to look into that'," he said. "Typically, once they're in the door, they end up staying."
