HANNIBAL — The public is invited to attend The Salvation Army Family Store’s first ever Spooktacular Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 23. This fun-for-all-ages event will be held within the Family Store, 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center (just south of County Market) during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The day’s events will include a spooky tunnel decked out with creepy decor, lights and sound effects.
“Children, both those who are young and those who are young-at-heart, will travel through the spooky tunnel to get candy and trinkets,” Store Manager Tina Eifert said. “Everyone is encouraged to get dressed in their Halloween costumes and come out for some fun. Even those of us who will be working that day will be in costume.”
In addition to the spooky tunnel, the event will also include treats and a Plinko game with prizes from 1-3 p.m.
While at the store, event attendees can shop and save 50% on all Halloween decor and yellow tag items.
Donations to and purchases from The Salvation Army Family Store help provide funds to the Social Services department. The Salvation Army Social Services department serves Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties in Missouri. More information is available by calling 573-248-8008. Arrangements can also be made to set up a time for the donations truck to pick up large items/donations. The store also has a convenient drop-off door at the south end of the store/complex. Donors can ring the bell and a Salvation Army Family Store team member will come out to retrieve their donations.
