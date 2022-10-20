HANNIBAL — The public is invited to attend The Salvation Army Family Store’s Spooktacular Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The event for all ages will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Family Store, 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
The day’s events include a spooky tunnel decked out with creepy decor, lights and sound effects.
“We are very excited about this spooktacular event,” stated Store Manager Tina Eifert. “We hope everyone will stop by our event and enjoy the fun activities we have planned. This event is free and open to the public.”
In addition to the spooky tunnel, the event will include treats and games with prizes.
While at the store, event attendees can shop and save 50 percent on all Halloween decor.
Donations and purchases at the The Salvation Army Family Store help provide funds to the Social Services department. The Salvation Army Social Services department serves Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties.
More information is available by calling 573-248-8008. The store also has a convenient drop-off door at the south end of the store/complex. Simply ring the bell, and a Salvation Army Family Store team member will come out to retrieve your donations.
