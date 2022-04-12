HANNIBAL, Mo. — Community members are invited to attend The Salvation Army Family Store’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16.
The fun-for-all-ages event will begin at 1 p.m. inside the Family Store at 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center (just south of County Market). The event will include an Easter egg hunt, cookies and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
“We’re excited to welcome the community to this fun and free event,” Family Store Manager Tina Eifert said. “We look forward to seeing friends, family, and new faces at our Easter egg hunt. Be sure to ‘hop’ on over!”
Event attendees can shop and save 50% on purple tag items while they are at the store.
Donations to and purchases from The Salvation Army Family Store help provide funds to the Salvation Army's Hannibal Social Services department. The department serves residents of Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties.
More information and arrangements for pick-up of larger items are available by calling (573) 248-8008.
The store also has a convenient drop-off door at the south end of the store/complex. Donors can ring the bell, and a Salvation Army Family Store team member will come out to retrieve donations.
