HANNIBAL — The public is invited to attend The Salvation Army Family Store’s Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Family Store, 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
The event is open to all ages, including an Easter egg hunt, cookies and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
“We’re excited to invite the community to hop on over to The Family Store for a fun Easter Egg-stravaganza,” said Family Store Manager Tina Eifert. “Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy cookies and other festive activities.”
More information is available by calling Eifert at 573-248-8008.
Donations to and purchases from The Salvation Army Family Store help provide funds to Hannibal Social Services department. The Salvation Army Social Services department serves Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties.
Donors can call 573-248-8008 for additional information or to set up a time for the donations truck to pick up large items/donations. The store also has a convenient drop-off door at the south end of the store/complex. Simply ring the bell, and a Salvation Army Family Store team member will come out to retrieve donations.
