HANNIBAL — The public is invited to attend The Salvation Army Family Store’s Christmas Celebration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. within the Family Store, 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center (just south of County Market).
The day’s events include treats, games, store specials, prizes and pictures with Santa from 1-2pm.
“We can’t wait to share our Christmas spirit with the community,” said Store Manager Tina Eifert. “We’re excited to host games and see all of the little ones have their picture taken with Santa.”
This event is free and open to the public.
Donations to and purchases from The Salvation Army Family Store help provide funds to the Social Services department. The Salvation Army Social Services department serves Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties in Missouri.
More information and donation arrangement scheduling opportunities are available by calling 573-248-8008.
The store also has a convenient drop-off door at the south end of the store/complex. Simply ring the bell, and a Salvation Army Family Store team member will come out to retrieve your donations.
