HANNIBAL — The public is invited to attend The Salvation Army Family Store’s Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2.
This event geared toward visitors of all ages will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. within the Family Store, 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center. The day’s events will include kid’s activities, prizes, cookies and giveaways.
“Independence Day weekend is a fun and exciting time for the Hannibal community,” said Family Store Manager Tina Eifert. “There are so many community events, and we’re excited to host an event of our own to help the community celebrate the 4th of July. We can’t wait to see everyone stop by the store.”
While attending the event, attendees can shop special sales throughout the store.
Donations to and purchases from The Salvation Army Family Store help provide funds to the Hannibal Social Services department. The Salvation Army Social Services department serves Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties.
Donors can also set up a time for the donations truck to pick up large items/donations. The store also has a convenient drop-off door at the south end of the store/complex. Visitors can ring the bell, and a Salvation Army Family Store team member will come out to retrieve the donations.
More information is available by calling 573-248-8008.
