Hannibal Evening Kiwanis supports Andre Sheard Foundation

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Evening Kiwanis members were invited to attend the Andre Sheard Foundation meeting at the end of January, where they presented a check for $500 to help Sheard continue working with children in the community.
During foundation meetings the last Friday of each month, participants start with a meal, gather for a lesson and engage in a fun activity. On Wednesdays, they meet for Bible study.
