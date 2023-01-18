Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club supports 26th Annual Teen Health Fair

HANNIBAL — The CHART Teen Task Force is preparing for its 26th Teen Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation.
The event is free to all participants and will feature a variety of fun activities for teens.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL — The CHART Teen Task Force is preparing for its 26th Teen Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation.
The event is free to all participants and will feature a variety of fun activities for teens.
The fair this year will include presentations and booths on physical fitness, self-defense, alcohol and drug abuse, cell phone use and the importance of seat belts. The fair is expected to have about 36 booths. The presentations include booths from Air Evac, the convincer sled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Smoothie Bike from the University of Missouri Extension, a live snake demonstration from the Missouri Department of Conservation and free styling services provided by Cosmetology students from the Hannibal Career and Technical Center.
Prizes will be given away throughout the fair including many cash prizes, merchant food coupons, St. Louis Cardinal tickets, Kansas City Chiefs merchandise and a $100 grand prize. All activities and food are free for teens.
With the help from Hannibal Evening Kiwanis, the resources of the task force will be stretched further to attain its vision of a healthy community with no unwanted teen pregnancies and no sexually transmitted diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.