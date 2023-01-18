Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club supports 26th Annual Teen Health Fair

Paul Buckman, representing Hannibal Evening Kiwanis, right, presents Dr. Sandra Ahlum of CHART Teen Task Force a donation for $1,000 for the CHART Teen Health Fair coming up Saturday, Feb. 4.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The CHART Teen Task Force is preparing for its 26th Teen Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation.

The event is free to all participants and will feature a variety of fun activities for teens.

