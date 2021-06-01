HANNIBAL — Recently, longtime Hannibal Evening Kiwanis member Bill Webber had the privilege of presenting Spike Ehrhardt with his 55-year Legion of Honor Award and Todd Ahrens with his 25-year Legion of Honor Award during a club meeting.
The Legion of Honor Award represents years of service in Kiwanis. The Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club congratulates Ehrhardt and Ahrens for their many years of service to the kids in the community.
More information about Hannibal Evening Kiwanis is available by visiting their website at www.hannibalkiwanis.org or their Facebook page at Hannibal Evening Kiwanis.