Hannibal Early Birds Kiwanis to sponsor 35th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Children scramble to pick up more than 10,000 eggs during the Annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club. This year's event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8 near the Mabee Sports Complex on the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Early Birds Kiwanis Club will sponsor its 35th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8 on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University, near the Mabee Sports Complex along Missouri Highway 168.

The event will start at 10 a.m. with an Easter Egg Hunt for more than 10,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and other prizes. As in past years, the hunt will be broken down into three age groups: Toddlers to 3-years-old; 4- to 6-years-old; and 7- to 9-years old. All children must be able to walk or run on their own. The egg hunt is free to the public.

