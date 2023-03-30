Hannibal Early Birds Kiwanis to sponsor 35th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Early Birds Kiwanis Club will sponsor its 35th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8 on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University, near the Mabee Sports Complex along Missouri Highway 168.
The event will start at 10 a.m. with an Easter Egg Hunt for more than 10,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and other prizes. As in past years, the hunt will be broken down into three age groups: Toddlers to 3-years-old; 4- to 6-years-old; and 7- to 9-years old. All children must be able to walk or run on their own. The egg hunt is free to the public.
This year’s event will also feature the presence of the Easter Bunny, who will greet the children and offer picture opportunities with participants. This event is not a fundraiser for the club, but rather a community service project sponsored by the club's Spiritual Aims and Youth Service Committees.
The Early Birds Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m., currently at the Hannibal Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 120 Shinn Lane in Hannibal. Those interested in being a part of this service club and helping to improve the community for young people are welcome to visit the club at any time.
More information is available by calling Kiwanians Caitlin Greathouse, event coordinator, 573-822-4827; or Larry B. Craig, publicity chairman, at 573-248-8800.
