Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club to sponsor 34th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Early Birds Kiwanis Club will sponsor their 34th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University, near Mabee Sports Complex along Highway 168 in Hannibal
The event will start at 10 a.m. with an Easter Egg Hunt for over 10,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and other prizes. As in past years, the hunt will be broken down into three age groups: Toddlers to age three; ages four to six years; and ages seven through nine years. All children must be able to walk or run on their own. The egg hunt is “free” to the public.
This year’s event will also feature the Easter Bunny to greet the children so they can have their picture taken. This event is not a fundraiser for the club, but a community service project sponsored by the Spiritual Aims and Youth Service Committees of the club.
The Early Birds Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. currently at the Hannibal Holiday Inn Express and Suites located at 120 Shinn Lane in Hannibal. Those interested in being a part of this service club and helping to improve the community for young people are welcome to visit the club at any time.
More information about the 34th Annual Early Birds Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt is available by calling Kiwanians Emily Dexheimer, club president, at 573-795-0514 or Larry B. Craig, publicity chairman, at 573-248-8800.
