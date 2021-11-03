PALMYRA, Mo. — A Hannibal daycare is seeking American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the Marion County Commission to help offset the cost of building a new facility.
Commissioners heard the request of Jennifer Miller, director of the Grow and Learn Daycare, during their Nov. 1 meeting at the county courthouse in Palmyra.
Miller told the commission that she plans to build a new expanded childcare center and would like to use ARPA funds that the county is receiving to help defray construction costs. According to information provided by Miller the estimated cost of the new building is $237,000. There will be an additional cost of $64,937 to purchase a bus which will be used to transport children.
While the commissioners took no formal action they did request that Miller submit an application for ARPA funds. The commission indicated that it will have to confer with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments regarding Miller’s request to see if the federal funds could be utilized on such a project.
Miller along with Kathy Nicholson, director of the Palmyra R-1 School District’s Parents As Teachers Program, reported on what is being called Marion County’s “childcare crisis.”
Miller said that due to the pandemic several childcare facilities in the county have closed and will not be reopening. She added that the childcare facilities that remain open are maxed out in terms of the number of children they can accommodate and have long waiting lists.
Nicholson said it is not uncommon for working parents to have to remain home from their job because they cannot find reliable childcare in the area.
In other business, the commissioners approved sending a letter of support to the Missouri Division of Tourism in behalf of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, acknowledging it to be the primary marketing and promoter of tourism in Marion County.
Approval was given a contract with the Hannibal Nutrition Center in the amount of $4,500.
County Coordinator Teya Stice reported that she had contacted the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments regarding whether the county can allow ARPA funds to be used to match a Community Development Block Grant for the construction of a new building for the Douglass Community Center in Hannibal.
According to Cindy Hultz, MTRCG’s executive director, it has been confirmed that ARPA funds can be used to match CDBGs.
The commission asked County Clerk Valerie Dornberger to submit to the MTRCG the necessary documents for the grant.
Commissioners signed a concurrence letter for Bleigh Construction to build the new bridge on County Road 402. The letter will be sent to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
