HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau is in the early stages of plans to completely redesign its website which serves as a direct conduit between visitors to Hannibal and all of the destinations and events that make Hannibal special.
Megan Rapp, HCVB director, explained the plans will completely revamp the website with a new behind-the-scenes framework and a targeted approach to enhanced ease of use, more comprehensive and up-to-date information about local festivals and events and a more effective endeavor to show all that makes Hannibal a unique place to visit. The website was updated last with a 2017-2018 "reskin" — the effort altered the way things appeared and included some updated photos — but the underlying structure was unchanged.
"Whereas the reskin was like putting new siding on a house or putting in some new windows, actually doing a complete website redesign is building a completely new house," Rapp said the structure that people can't see will be entirely new, composed of what website builders call "wireframes".
The redesign will enable a "mobile-first" design which will make the site more easily accessible from cell phones. She stressed this new approach will not compromise the experience for people visiting from a tablet or computer, but she noted that 60-70 percent of traffic currently comes from people using a mobile device.
When the bid-seeking process began, Rapp said it was critical that the HCVB board found a firm with extensive experience with convention and visitors bureaus and the unique aspects of promoting tourism. A partnership was formed with Osborn Barr Paramore (OBP), which has been the agency of record for the past three years with the Missouri Division of Tourism. The St. Louis-based firm quickly proved it would be an ideal fit for creating the new website.
"We're not a website that sells physical products — we're not a store. We're selling an experience. We want people to come to Hannibal," she said. "Our product isn't something you put in a shopping cart. So, not every web company out there has that experience."
At this time, HCVB and OBP are in the discovery phase of the website redesign planning process. Rapp said work is underway for the first agreement and related paperwork. The first discovery meeting is scheduled for the middle of December, so representatives from HCVB and OBP can delve deeper into the vision for the website and marketing goals specific to Hannibal.
Rapp said another specific goal is to offer "the most up-to-date" information about events and festivals the moment it becomes available for the new website's calendar. Because of the wide variety of activities in Hannibal each year, she said it's possible to miss updates from various local nonprofit agencies and volunteer organizations.
Rapp explained the new calendar could pull events that are announced on Facebook or Eventbrite from preapproved sources, such as the Hannibal Arts Council, Historic Hannibal Marketing Council or the Hannibal Jaycees. HCVB staff would then approve the posting, so it is included efficiently without having to continually restructure the calendar or wait to receive an announcement.
Each year, HCVB has been able to apply for one grant at a time, but the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allowed for two grants which will provide multiple boosts for tourism. In addition to a grant to provide funds for the website redesign, HCVB received a grant for visual asset development.
Rapp explained that updated photos and videos have been collected throughout the year to boost advertising success and add to the website. New businesses, stores, bed and breakfasts and Airbnbs will be showcased for website visitors to see.
The two grants work hand-in-hand, and the Missouri Division of Tourism will reimburse up to 75% of the funding — which totals up to $100,000 for the website design grant and up to $11,250 for the visual asset development grant.
Rapp visited with Hannibal City Council members during the Nov. 15 meeting, announcing the entire process would not exceed $110,000. HCVB board members do not expect the total process to reach that maximum level.
She is confident that some existing plug-ins can be used, which will cut down on the number of custom-built widgets that are necessary. A key guideline for the bidding process was that the new website would be built on WordPress, allowing HCVB members to make future changes in-house.
While it's possible to build a website for less, Rapp emphasized the importance of utilizing specialized knowledge of the tourism industry, how to attract visitors and how to properly engage with search engines to maximize the success for the rebuilt website.
"I know that by updating, it will really increase our website speed. That's something that's vital," Rapp said.
She explained how OBP is efficient at setting "Key Performance Indicators" to ensure the website meets desired growth targets such as average time that visitors spend on the website, an increase in the number of pages they visit, or the number of new users.
Rapp also emphasized that HCVB is solely funded through the collection of lodging tax paid by visitors who stay in one of Hannibal's motels, hotels, bed, and breakfasts, or Airbnbs.
The grant opportunities have also allowed for in-depth visitor profile studies, which should be completed in February. The studies can tell the average numbers of day trips, where visitors are coming from, and how long people stay in specific places.
This information provides demographic data about visitors and specifies points of interest such as the downtown district or the Mark Twain Museum. The studies are provided through cell phone usage, generating accurate location information each time someone uses an app on their mobile phone.
Rapp plans to meet with the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council and potentially discuss the findings of the studies with the Hannibal City Council.
"This is something that with our budget, we would not normally be able to afford," she said. "But because of this grant, once again we will be reimbursed 75 percent of the cost."
Rapp said the various grant-funded opportunities will all work together to make a positive impact on expanding tourism outreach and sharing what truly makes Hannibal "America's Hometown," while keeping in line with HCVB's goal of being careful stewards with available funds.
