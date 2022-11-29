Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau embarks on process toward redesigned website

Hannibal's historic downtown district and riverfront are among the variety of unique destinations visitors seek when they come to town. The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau is in the beginning phase of a complete website redesign, which will allow visitors to more efficiently find information about Hannibal's landmarks, attractions, festivals and events.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau is in the early stages of plans to completely redesign its website which serves as a direct conduit between visitors to Hannibal and all of the destinations and events that make Hannibal special.

Megan Rapp, HCVB director, explained the plans will completely revamp the website with a new behind-the-scenes framework and a targeted approach to enhanced ease of use, more comprehensive and up-to-date information about local festivals and events and a more effective endeavor to show all that makes Hannibal a unique place to visit. The website was updated last with a 2017-2018 "reskin" — the effort altered the way things appeared and included some updated photos — but the underlying structure was unchanged.

